Neil Young to do the honours at Pearl Jam’s Hall of Fame induction

Musician Neil Young is set to induct Pearl Jam into the Hall of Fame. — file picNEW YORK, Jan 27 — Neil Young, nicknamed the Godfather of Grunge for his influence on the Seattle sound, will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it announced today.

Pearl Jam is one of seven acts to be honoured at the rock shrine’s annual celebration, which will take place April 7 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

The artists are inducted with speeches by other top musicians — who sometimes join the honoured acts in performances.

Veteran folk rocker Young was introduced to a new generation of fans when he joined Pearl Jam at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1993 for an intense rendition of his Rockin’ in the Free World.

Pearl Jam later served as Young’s backup band for his album Mirror Ball.

Young will be returning a favour to Pearl Jam, whose frontman Eddie Vedder inducted the now 71-year-old Canadian into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

Young has repeatedly led inductions at the Hall of Fame, previously turning out for The Everly Brothers, Woody Guthrie, Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders and Tom Waits.

But Young — known, like Pearl Jam, for his political activism — boycotted in 1997 when he was to be inducted a second time as part of his former band Buffalo Springfield.

Young was upset that the ceremony would be broadcast on television, saying it reduced it to a “cheap awards show.”

The latest ceremony will be broadcast by HBO. Tickets go on sale on Monday.

Young’s contemporary Jackson Browne was announced to induct fellow folk singer Joan Baez while members of Rush will introduce Yes, another classic progressive rock band.

The Hall of Fame has not immediately announced who will honour this year’s other entrants — slain rap legend Tupac Shakur, stadium rockers Journey and the symphonic Electric Light Orchestra.

Nile Rodgers of Chic fame will receive a separate award for his contributions as a producer. — AFP