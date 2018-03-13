Neil Young announces new music for soundtrack to ‘Paradox’

Canadian guitarist Neil Young performs on stage. ― AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 13 ― Neil Young, with his backing band Promise of the Real, announced an album release on March 23 via Reprise, Pitchfork reports.

Paradox, a new Western film directed by Daryl Hannah, features Neil Young both onscreen as an actor and offscreen making musical contributions. Here, he incarnates the Man in the Black Hat, alongside a cast of other outlaws played by Willie Nelson and his two sons, Lukas and Micah (both of whom are in Young’s backing band Promise of the Real).

The film premieres at SXSW later this week on March 15, before it is released via Netflix on March 23. (As Deadline pointed out when announcing Netflix’s acquisition of the feature, Hannah’s 1993 short The Last Supper won a Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.)

The Neil Young songs include new music he composed for the movie plus classic favourites (namely Pocahontas). There are also cover tracks (of Willie Nelson, Lead Belly, and the Turtles songs), in addition to a spoken-word segment from Nelson.

The soundtrack is Neil Young’s fourth album with Promise of the Real, following 2017’s The Visitor, 2016’s EARTH, and 2015’s The Monsanto Years. ― AFP-Relaxnews