Nearly 10 million viewers tune in for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ premiere

Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green in a scene from ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’ — Handout via TheHive.AsiaLOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — The new TV series from the Star Trek franchise drew 9.6 million viewers in the USA where the show premiered on the CBS network on Sunday, September 24.

Star Trek: Discovery scored a good launch for its TV debut, which could point to a successful future on the CBS All Access platform. While the first two episodes aired on the USA's most-watched TV network, the following episodes will only be available on the new SVOD platform called CBS All Access.

The digital platform, which currently has one million subscribers in the USA, is yet to disclose any figures. The platform offers a US$6 (RM25) monthly subscription and aims to quadruple its clients by 2020.

For the moment, CBS All Access has merely confirmed that Sunday, September 24 — the day of the Star Trek: Discovery premiere — was a record day in terms of subscriptions.

Further episodes in the sci-fi series will be revealed weekly, on Sundays, at a rate of one episode per week. A break is also scheduled between November and January.

Outside of the USA, Star Trek: Discovery has been available to watch since Monday, September 25 on Netflix. The streaming site will offer weekly episodes of the series to subscribers 24 hours after they screen in the USA. — AFP-Relaxnews