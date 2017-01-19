NBC’s ‘This is Us’ renewed for two more seasons

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimigila pose after presenting an award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Fans of NBC’s breakout drama This is Us will be happy to learn that the series has been renewed for two additional seasons, that will each span 18 episodes.

The news was announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

The top-ranked drama of the season for the network, This is Us also scored three Golden Globe nominations and has drawn critical acclaim.

The drama stars Milo Ventimigila, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley and time-jumps through different periods to tell the story of the Pearson family, with fraternal twins Kate and Kevin and their adopted brother Randall. — AFP-Relaxnews