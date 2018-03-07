Nathan Parsons cast in ‘Roswell’ reboot

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — True Blood actor Nathan Parsons is one of four new names added to the core cast of The CW's Roswell reboot.

Seen in True Blood and The Originals, Australian actor Parsons is taking the role of Max, a natural leader and a local police officer, in the new rebooted version of extraterrestrial TV series Roswell.

The show will follow Liz Ortecho, scientific researcher and daughter of undocumented immigrants, who moves back home to her childhood hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, famous for its supposed real-world connection to a 1947 UFO incident.

There she re-connects with Max, her teenage crush, and discovers that he is in fact an illegal alien but this time of the extraterrestrial kind.

Jeanine Mason of Grey’s Anatomy season 14 has already been cast as Liz.

Michael Vlamis (New Girl), Heather Hemmens (Hellcats), Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars) and Lily Cowles (BrainDead) are also joining the show.

According to Deadline’s synopsis, Cowles plays Isobel, Vlamis plays troubled but brilliant Michael, Blackburn becomes Sgt. Alex Manes, and Hemmens will be Liz’s bestie and social media star Maria, someone who hasn’t a clue about the secret society of aliens living in Roswell and, presumably, someone who must be kept in the dark to ensure everyone else’s safety.

Roswell originally aired on The WB and then UPN between 1999 and 2002. Based on the young adult fiction novels by Melinda Metz, the show featured Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr and Katherine Heigl.

The show’s director and writer, Julie Plec and Carina McKenzie, continue their collaboration after working on The Originals together.

The CW is yet to announce an air date for Roswell. — AFP-Relaxnews