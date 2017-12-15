Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Natchathira Vizha 2018 breaks ticket sales record

Friday December 15, 2017
06:00 PM GMT+8

Some 15,000 tickets for the event, which will feature Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, were snapped up in just 12 hours after ticket sales began yesterday. — Handout via CinemaOnlineSome 15,000 tickets for the event, which will feature Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, were snapped up in just 12 hours after ticket sales began yesterday. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Some 15,000 tickets for the Natchathira Vizha 2018, which will feature Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, were snapped up in just 12 hours after ticket sales began yesterday.

MyEvents International Group business development director Hema Kandy said the sales record for the special programme scheduled to take place at the 80,000 capacity National Stadium in Bukit Jalil this January 6 was the largest for an Indian show.

“The ticket sales of this event began on December 14 at noon and within 12 hours about 15,000 tickets had been sold out.

“This is the first-ever Indian show with such tickets sales record,” she said through WhatsApp.

For more details and ticket enquiries, call MyEvents International at 03-80707666. — Bernama

