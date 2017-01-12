Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:42 pm GMT+8

Natalie Portman reveals Ashton Kutcher was paid triple for same film

Thursday January 12, 2017
01:04 PM GMT+8

Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. — Reuters picNatalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 8, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 12 — Natalie Portman has reignited the Hollywood gender pay controversy.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Portman revealed that her co-star Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for 2011’s No Strings Attached.

Portman told the UK edition of the women’s magazine that she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood.

“His (quote) was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

The 35-year-old actress continued: “Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Portman’s comments echo that of other actresses, including Jessica Chastain, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lawrence, who have disclosed details of unfair pay.

In response, Kutcher posted the story about Portman’s claim on his Twitter page, writing: “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!”

