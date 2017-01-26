Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Showbiz

Naomie Harris join The Rock in‘Rampage’

Thursday January 26, 2017
08:07 PM GMT+8

Naomie Harris poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters picNaomie Harris poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Naomie Harris has landed a new role alongside Dwayne Johnson.

The Oscar-nominated actress has been signed up to Rampage, a cinematic adaptation of the arcade game, Variety reports.

Harris will take on the part of a geneticist in the movie, which will tell the tale of a monstrous gorilla, wolf and crocodile running amok around the US. San Andreas director Brad Peyton is helming the project.

The news comes during a big week for Harris, who was nominated in the category for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ at the 2017 Academy Awards earlier this week. — AFP-Relaxnews

