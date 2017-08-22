Nam Joo-hyuk adds Malaysia to first Asia tour

South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk made his debut in 2013 as a model and made his acting debut in 2014. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — South Korean actor and model from YG Entertainment, Nam Joo-hyuk has added Kuala Lumpur to his first ever overseas tour in Asia.

Earlier in July, the 23-year-old had announced his stops at Bangkok, Manila, and Taipei which will be on September 16, September 23, and October 8, respectively.

After the three stops, the Bride of the Water God actor will finally arrive in Malaysia on October 21 for a special fan meeting session.

Nam made his debut in 2013 as a model and made his acting debut in 2014 via a supporting role in the tvN drama The Idle Mermaid.

He started to gain popularity after starring in the teen drama Who Are You: School 2015.

The actor is currently starring in tvN’s fantasy-romance series Bride of the Water God, which is based off a manhwa of the same name.

Brought over by Galaxy Group, Nam Joo Hyuk Private Stage [Close-Up] in Kuala Lumpur will take place at the KWC StarXpo Centre, starting 6.30pm.

Ticket sales will commence on August 23 at buytickets.com.my. The price ranges from RM168 to RM588.

Fans can stand a chance to get one of the special fans’ benefits through the tickets too, where the benefits include either a hi-touch, group photo, or a signed poster. — TheHive.Asia