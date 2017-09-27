Myolie Wu is having a boy

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

This will be Wu’s first child with her British-born husband Philip Lee. — Picture via InstagramThis will be Wu’s first child with her British-born husband Philip Lee. — Picture via InstagramHONG KONG, Sept 27 — Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu is expecting a boy.

The 37-year-old actress who is about eight months along confirmed the baby’s sex in a post on Instagram that also captured her baby shower on Saturday.

In her post, she referenced an old wives’ tale about an enlarged nose being one of the signs that an expectant mother is carrying a baby boy.

Wu wrote: “Thank you to all our family and friends for coming to celebrate with us and giving all the lovely gifts to baby Lee, yes it’s a boy, I guess my nose really got big because of the hormones! Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you my little baby!”

Wu married her British-born husband Philip Lee in December 2015. They announced Wu’s pregnancy in May. This is the first child for the pair.

