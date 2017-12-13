‘My Pure Land’: A story of teenage girls defending their father’s land

UK filmmaker Sarmad Masud (right) and actor Suhaee Abro talks about filming My Pure Land in Pakistan. ― Picture by Opalyn MokMACAU, Dec 13 ― In a time when an image of a Muslim holding a gun is immediately linked to terrorism, British film-maker Sarmad Masud has done something remarkable.

He has managed to turn just such an image into one of strength and courage through his first feature film My Pure Land.

The first-time director chose the iconography of a Muslim girl holding a gun to tell the story of a teenage girl defending her father’s land against 200 bandits.

“Anyone who’s watched the film can see it is not about terrorism even in the slightest sense,” he said.

It is instead based on the true story of Nazo Dharejo, who together with her sisters and mother, defended her father’s land against 200 bandits after her father’s death.

Land disputes are common in deeply patriarchal Pakistan. Nazo’s story is one of the many involving land disputes that remain unresolved in Pakistan but the only difference is that Nazo stood strong and literally took up arms to defend her father’s land from being taken by her relatives after her father’s death.

A still from My Pure Land of the teenage girls defending their father’s land in Pakistan. ― Picture courtesy of IFFAM“It is difficult to condense anybody’s life into 92 minutes… and we wanted the audience to feel how it was like to be her, to be this girl who is defending her home against 200 bandits,” said Masud in an interview at the International Film Festival and Awards Macau (IFFAM) 2017.

The film has minimal dialogue and instead relies on the tension throughout the siege, the flashbacks to the events leading up to the siege and Nazo’s steely determination (portrayed perfectly by Suhaee Abro) to put across this underlying message of social justice.

Masud described himself as a feminist, after all he did grow up with four sisters. So when he stumbled upon Nazo’s story accidentally, he immediately wanted to tell it in his first feature film.

He had initially wanted to do a remake of Cop Land ― the James Mangold-directed crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro ― based in Pakistan and was researching police stories in Pakistan when he came upon Nazo’s story.

“Straightaway I saw the strength and courage of this woman, I thought it would make an incredible film,” he said.

He managed to contact Nazo through a journalist who had interviewed her and the Pakistani woman, who is now 41, immediately agreed to let him tell her story through film.

Masud shot the film in Pakistan in six weeks with very little funding and the film had its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in June.

The film was the UK entry or Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards and it is one of the 10 films competing in IFFAM this year.

IFFAM kicked off on December 8 and the winners will be announced on December 14.

The teenage Nazo, played by Suhaee Abro, holding a gun to defend her father’s land in My Pure Land. ― Picture courtesy of IFFAM