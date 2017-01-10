Musical ‘La La Land’ leads nominations for UK’s Bafta awards

Director Damien Chazelle and actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose at the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles January 7, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 10 — Fresh from its success at Hollywood’s Golden Globes, romance musical La La Land leads the field for next month’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards after securing 11 nominations today.

Sci-fi film Arrival and fashion designer Tom Ford’s drama Nocturnal Animals each received nine nominations, while Manchester by the Sea, about a family dealing with tragedy, got six.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were nominated in the Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories. The movie about a pianist and struggling actress in Hollywood is also in the running for Best Film, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and Costume Design.

Damien Chazelle was nominated in the Director and Original Screenplay categories. On Sunday night, the musical won seven Golden Globes.

Arrival will compete for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Special Visual Effects and Sound. Amy Adams is nominated as leading actress and Denis Villeneuve as best director.

Ford is in the running for Director and Adapted Screenplay for Nocturnal Animals while Jake Gyllenhaal is nominated for Leading Actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Supporting Actor. The movie also received nods for Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing and Make Up and Hair.

Below are some of the key nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on February 12:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under The Shadow

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion, Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford — Reuters