Musical ‘La La Land’ leads nominations for UK’s Bafta awards

LONDON, Jan 10 — Fresh from its success at Hollywood’s Golden Globes, romance musical La La Land leads the field for next month’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards after securing 11 nominations today.
Sci-fi film Arrival and fashion designer Tom Ford’s drama Nocturnal Animals each received nine nominations, while Manchester by the Sea, about a family dealing with tragedy, got six.
La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were nominated in the Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories. The movie about a pianist and struggling actress in Hollywood is also in the running for Best Film, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and Costume Design.
Damien Chazelle was nominated in the Director and Original Screenplay categories. On Sunday night, the musical won seven Golden Globes.
Arrival will compete for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Special Visual Effects and Sound. Amy Adams is nominated as leading actress and Denis Villeneuve as best director.
Ford is in the running for Director and Adapted Screenplay for Nocturnal Animals while Jake Gyllenhaal is nominated for Leading Actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Supporting Actor. The movie also received nods for Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing and Make Up and Hair.
Below are some of the key nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on February 12:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under The Shadow
Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion, Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford — Reuters