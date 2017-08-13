Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Music summer school: A guide to recent rap/hip-hop releases

Sunday August 13, 2017
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16, 2017. — Reuters picKendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — Been too busy to stay up-to-date on the latest music? Now that summer is here, bringing more relaxation time, we’re helping you catch up, suggesting a selection of albums in a handful of genres for your listening pleasure. This time: rap and hip-hop albums you may have missed.

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lamar’s fourth studio album drew almost unanimous praise with its wide-ranging tracks, showcasing the sharp storytelling of a rapper at the top of his game.

Drake, More Life

Called a “playlist” rather than an album, the latest from Drake is true to form, packing emotion and expression into 82 minutes and 22 tracks.

Jay-Z, 4:44

If you haven’t yet listened to Jay-Z’s new LP, you’ve likely to at least have heard about some of its big reveals, the personal and introspective album offering a response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

Migos, Culture

The sophomore album from the Atlanta group was perhaps the year’s most-anticipated hip-hop release, and it saw the trio up their game with hits such as Bag and Bougie.

Remy Ma and Fat Joe, Plata O Plomo

Remy Ma ended Nicki Minaj’s winning streak as best female hip-hop artist at this year’s BET Awards. Ahead of her next solo LP, get to know her via this collaboration with Fat Joe.

Vince Staples, Big Fish Theory

The 24-year-old rapper from Long Beach, California, this year released his second album, an ambitious and lyrically skilled LP that covers new electronic ground. — AFP-Relaxnews

