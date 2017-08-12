Music summer school: A guide to recent indie releases

Canadian singer Feist — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Been too busy to stay up-to-date on the latest music? Now that summer is here, bringing more relaxation time, we're helping you catch up, suggesting a selection of albums in a handful of genres for your listening pleasure. This time: indie albums you may have missed.

Feist, ‘Pleasure’

The Canadian singer-songwriter released her fifth studio album in April, six years on from Metals. Listen to the emotionally ranging album, which finds the artist at her stripped-back best, then try to catch Feist on one of her upcoming tour dates in support of the album.<> The xx, I See You

Back from hiatus, The xx — three childhood friends from South London — revealed they had lost none of their indie cred. The band's latest LP is a 10-track album recorded in Reykjavik, Los Angeles, New York, London and Marfa, Texas.

Father John Misty, ‘Pure Comedy’

The folk-rock performer called this critically acclaimed album "the story of a species born with a half-formed brain. ... Over time, and as their brains prove to be remarkably good at inventing meaning where there is none, the species becomes the purveyor of increasingly bizarre and sophisticated ironies."

Marika Hackman, ‘I'm Not Your Man’

Hackman signed to Sub Pop for her second album, earning praise from reviewers for her bold and confident sound that still retained aspects of her folk roots.

Spoon, ‘Hot Thoughts’

The indie rock favourites delivered an LP of their typically catchy songs, while experimenting with a more electronic sound than in albums past.

Declan McKenna, ‘What Do You Think About the Car?’

The winner of the Emerging Talent Competition at Glastonbury in 2015 released his debut studio album in July. Reviews suggest this first effort lived up to the hype and heralds more great things to come.

Extra credit: 2017 has also seen releases by The Shins (Heartworms), Dirty Projectors (self-titled), Mac DeMarco (This Old Dog), Cloud Nothings (Life Without Sound), The New Pornographers (Whiteout Conditions) and Alt-J (Relaxer), to name just a few. — AFP-Relaxnews