Music summer school: A guide to recent electronic/R&B releases

Calvin Harris' fifth album features a roster of major guest artists, including Frank Ocean. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Been too busy to stay up-to-date on the latest music? Now that summer is here, bringing more relaxation time, we’re helping you catch up, suggesting a selection of albums in a handful of genres for your listening pleasure. This time: Electronic and R&B albums you may have missed.

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Harris’s fifth album features a roster of major guest artists, including Migos, Frank Ocean, Future, Lil Yachty, Katy Perry and Pharrell, all set to a post-disco sound.

Cashmere Cat, 9

The Norwegian DJ and producer, who has produced for Kanye West, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, likewise brings in big names for his debut studio album, including Grande and Selena Gomez.

Sampha, Process

Known for collaborations with Drake, Kanye West and SBTRKT, Sampha released his debut solo album — which spotlights his voice singing on the subject of loss — to much acclaim.

SZA, Ctrl

The US singer-songwriter’s debut album tackles romance, dating and freedom in the modern era throughout tracks that toe the line of R&B.

Khalid, American Teen

The rising R&B/pop star caused a stir with the release of his debut album, combining dance beats with synths as the recent high school graduate sings of the teenage lifestyle.

Jamiroquai, Automaton

If you’re in the mood for a throwback sound this summer, try this comeback album from the British dance-funk group, which brings back their trademark joyous, energetic style. — AFP-Relaxnews