Music legends kick off Tribeca Film Festival in New York (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 21 — The Tribeca Film Festival kicked off on a high-note on Wednesday at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Music legends Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick and others were brought together by music executive Clive Davis who premiered his new documentary film Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives at the 16th annual festival.

(From left) Robert De Niro, Clive Davis and Grace Hightower attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night Party in New York April 19, 2017. — Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival/AFP Festival co-founder, Robert De Niro called Davis legend: “We are so happy to give him all the respect and to open the festival with his movie, it's great.”

The screening of the film, based on Davis' autobiographer, was followed by performances from Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Earth, Wind and Fire and Dionne Warwick.

The festival will run from April 19-30 and will feature 200 films, documentaries, television shows and immersive installations. — Reuters