Muse announce US summer tour dates

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:09 AM GMT+8

Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard of British rock band Muse. — AFP picMatthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard of British rock band Muse. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Yesterday, the rock band Muse announced more dates for their North American tour, featuring special guests Thirty Seconds To Mars and PVRIS.

The world-famous English rock band Muse will be going on tour with Californian group Thirty Seconds To Mars and Massachusetts rockers PVRIS this summer.

In total, Muse will play 20 gigs, opening at West Palm Beach, Florida on May 20, and finishing in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 20.

The band will also make a quick detour back to England on August 25 and 26 to play at the Reading and Leeds music festivals.

Presale tickets are available from tomorrow at 10am local time. — AFP-Relaxnews

