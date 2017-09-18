‘Mr President, here is your Emmy’: Alec Baldwin wins as Trump

Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Saturday Night Live’ at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Alec Baldwin won an Emmy today for his biting impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and, taking a fresh jab, reminded the president that he never won himself.

“I suppose I should say, ‘At long last, Mr President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said from the award stage, referring to Trump’s frequent complaints that he was never honoured for his reality series Celebrity Apprentice.

Baldwin, who had earlier won an Emmy for his lead role in the comedy series 30 Rock, took his latest prize for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Baldwin, himself a left-leaning political activist who has flirted with running for mayor of New York, has infuriated Trump with his uncanny impersonation that mocks the president’s verbal tics and loose hand gestures and exaggerates his boastful style.

The sketches have found a wide audience, with some clips on YouTube seen up to 20 million times.

In a fresh swipe at Trump, Baldwin noted that he had three children since marrying his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, in 2012 but that the burst of fecundity was over.

“All you men up there, you put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me,” Baldwin said.

He also saluted fellow members of the entertainment industry, saying that so much of what they do will stay in popular memory longer than individual actions of politicians.

“For all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don’t stop doing what you are doing. The audience is counting on you,” he said.

Trump attacked Saturday Night Live and Baldwin’s impersonation shortly before last year’s vote, tweeting: “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!” — AFP