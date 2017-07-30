Mr Big heading to Malaysia as part of South-east Asia tour

Mr Big will be heading to Malaysia on 14 October 2017 at Mega Star Arena. — Picture courtesy of TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — American hard rock supergroup Mr Big will be stopping by a couple of cities in Southeast Asia for their upcoming tour in support of their new album Defying Gravity, recently released this month.

The quartet band composed of Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass guitar), and Pat Torpey (drums). Guitar prodigy Richie Kotzen is a former member of the band.

Known for their hits like To Be With You and Just Take My Heart, the band has remained active and popular for over two decades, despite internal conflicts and the changing of music trends.

The band broke up in 2002, but reunited in 2009 due to fan requests and had their first tour the same year in 2009 in Japan.

“2017 is filling up quickly with tour dates all around the world,” said Gilbert to Guitar Magazine.

“I can’t wait to play the new songs, and of course our favourites from the old days like Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy, Just Take My Heart, Green Tinted Sixties Mind, Wild World, and To Be With You,” he added.

Mr Big will be in the Philippines on 12 October 2017 at Kia Theatre, Manila. Tickets for the show starts from PHP 1,500 to PHP4,000 via ticketnet.com.ph.

After Philippines, the band will be heading to Malaysia on 14 October 2017 at Mega Star Arena, followed by a show at Singapore’s Kallang Theatre on 15 October.

Ticketing details for the shows in Malaysia and Singapore are yet to be announced. — TheHive.Asia