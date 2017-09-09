Movies not to miss: September 2017

Animation also gets good attention this September, whether you are a fan of stylish Japanese anime or western animation with cute yellow blocks and witty writing. — Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — After a satisfying end to the summer, it's time that we leave off the blockbuster pedal and slid gently into the Fall that has us a strong and comfortable lineup to start.



Heavy drama takes center stage for the Fall season, but there are still action thrillers that rely more on the dark and dreary (as if they could be any less dreary after "Dunkirk") for those who need a little help kicking the adrenaline rush from the end of summer.



Animation also gets good attention this September, whether you are a fan of stylish Japanese anime or western animation with cute yellow blocks and witty writing.



So there is quite a lot to see in September, and we only have space for these recommended movies you should not miss this month!

Mrs. K

A model of domesticity, housewife Mrs. K is happily enjoying the sedated life of homemaking until a few robbers come to her door. After dispatching them with skills that she learned from her past, the past comes catching up to her when a former officer comes knocking on her door. Reunited with his 2009 award-winning star in "At the End of Daybreak", Malaysian writer-director Ho Yuhang puts veteran Hong Kong actress Kara Wai as the anchor in this action vehicle. Already faceted with a varied cast and cameos from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia which most would find recognisable (and even a blast from the past), "Mrs. K" is not out there to reinvent the wheel, but has been noticed for being a notch in Ho's filmography as being a strong compilation of Tarantino-meets-spaghetti western in a Hong Kong triad tradition. After going so far as garnering a nomination at the last Golden Horse festival, we are glad to see another Malaysian-made piece making its way home for Malaysian audiences.

General Release Date: 1 September

Logan Lucky

Two brothers, one a former football star who lost his career from an injury and the other a war veteran who lost an arm, are beaten down by the society around them. To change their fortune, they decide to stage a heist from the money being transferred in an upcoming car show during the Coca-Cola 600 race.

After swearing off from directing another feature length since 2013 made-for-TV's "Behind the Candelabra", Steven Soderbergh decided to return from retirement after not being able to find a suitable director to drive "Logan Lucky". Dubbed by Soderbergh himself as the less glamourous version of his "Ocean's Eleven", the cast is still equally powered by an ensemble cast that is no less glamorous. Starting with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as the leading brothers, Seth MacFarlane in a smaller role that would hopefully not end his acting career, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank, and a Daniel Craig far removed from his suave and accent as (the next) Bond. Beaten at the American Box Office by "Hitman and the Bodyguard", "Logan Lucky" might be lucky to have a later release date here, so that we can see it after we're done with Ryan Reynolds bickering with Samuel L. Jackson.

General Release Date: 7 September

It

While the recent adaptation of Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" is not the monumental disaster that most would make it up to be, it did not live up to the expectations of seeing the birth of a new must-see franchise. King gets another try of making adaptation gold with this new remake and adaptation that has a track record of becoming a cult success and turning an entire generation to be afraid of clowns. Initially written by Cary Fukunaga since 2009, this adaptation has gone through many iterations before it landed on the lap of director Andrés Muschietti. Stellan Skarsgård junior, Bill Skarsgård, takes his most prominent lead role to date, beating Hugo Weaving for the role with a new interpretation of Pennywise. Whether you are a King's fan, or traumatised by the original 1990, you are not letting yourself be scarred by scary clowns and monsoon drains.

General Release Date: 7 September

Mary and the Witch's Flower

When young Mary finds a mysterious flower, she is given magical powers as a witch that only lasts for one night. It will be years before we see another Studio Ghibli production, but that doesn't mean that its spirit doesn't live on in the Japanese animation industry. Studio Ponoc is the new player in the game with their debut feature, but the hands behind it are veterans from Studio Ghibli who still retain much of the style and traditions that made Studio Ghibli's animation great. "When Marnie Was There" director Hiromasa Yonebayashi takes the helm for this new project, which is adapted from Mary Stewart's "Little Broomstick", and there are high hopes that this would set the future of Studio Ponoc among the greats of Japanese animation.

General Release Date: 14 September

Mother!

A young wife was just starting to enjoy the tranquil life that she shares with her husband in their country home until a strange couple comes in and starts staying with them. Fall season doesn't get any better when you see another highly respected indie director returning to present their next screen creation. Darren Aronofsky returns to present another mind bender since 2014's "Noah", and we are happily getting the chills that this would be another psychological trip that we got from "Black Swan". Also making a returning appearance is Jennifer Lawrence, who hasn't got a good outing to sink her acting teeth into. Matched together with Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and a creepy turn from Michelee Pfeiffer, we really aren't sure what to expect from the trailers, but we would gladly find out once "Mother!" hits screens.

General Release Date: 14 September

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

A new organisation called The Golden Circle arrives as the latest threat and destroys the headquarters of the Kingsman. In order to fight this new enemy, the surviving Kingsman would need the help of their American counterparts; the Statesman. After the unexpected success (and violence) of this comic's adaptation in 2014, director Matthew Vaughn returns to make his first sequel that would hopefully live up to its predecessor. Also returning are the classy gentlemen of Taron Egerton as Eggsy, together with Mark Strong and also Colin Firth who was presumed dead in their last mission, this time they will be joined by the rodeo cowboys of Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and even Elton John. Completing the circle is Julianne Moore who is the new evil mastermind for this installment.

General Release Date: 21 September

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Remember how fun "The Lego Batman Movie" was? Yeah, after 2014's "The Lego Movie" managed to capture the hearts of everyone, now comes the second spin-off called "The Lego Ninjago Movie". The all-star voice cast is made up of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Munn and everyone's favourite Jackie Chan. The story itself is about six teenagers led by Lloyd Garmadon who are tasked by an old master to become ninja heroes at night. The only problem is, the big bad guy threatening their home, Ninjago, is none other than Lloyd's father Lord Garmadon who is now an evil warlord.

General Release Date: 21 September

Victoria and Abdul

Based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu, this adaptation follows the real life relationship of the aging Queen Victoria with her Indian manservant Abdul Karim. A royal outing cannot go wrong with director Stephen Frears, even more so when it has Judi Dench wearing the royal crown again. This story serves as a good bookend to the life and reign of a fearsome monarch who ruled over a colonial empire that still remains as a fascinating subject. We don't know if this is made with Oscar potential in mind until its premier at the Toronto Film Festival, but it is still a fascinating story of friendship that is forged across empires.

General Release Date: 21 September

The Foreigner

When Quan loses his daughter to a terrorist bomb attack in London, he tracks down a government official who he believes hold answers as to who the terrorists responsible are. When Quan is turned away at every turn, he decides to take justice into his own hands. Jackie Chan outings of late have been glitzy as of late, if not almost propagandistic. As China is slowly spreading its influence into Hollywood and most recently into Bollywood with "Kung Fu Yoga" (also starring Chan), China is now also making co-productions with Britain with "The Foreigner". Adapting from the Stephen Leather novel "The Chinaman", this already has our attention when it doesn't involve an optimistic Chan, dodging and dancing around choreographed set pieces but has fast-hitting moments (and silenced shotguns) that is almost akin to Jackie gone "Taken". Matched against Pierce Brosnan (who also reunites with director Martin Campbell since "GoldenEye"), and we want to see Bond and Chan get down to it.

General Release Date: 28 September

Stronger

Based on the biography of Jeff Bauman who lost his legs during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, this biopic has already found some strong legs with Jake Gyllenhaal expected to turn in a powerful performance as Bauman. Filmed at the same time with Peter Berg's Boston Marathon bombing inspired "Patriots Day", director David Gordon Green is not one who takes painful stories lightly, and has dealt with trauma before in "Prince Avalanche" and "Manglehorn". To premier at the Toronto Film Festival, this is a movie of strength for those who have their lives turned upside down beyond their control, and embodies the spirit of Boston Strong from a tragedy.

General Release Date: 28 September

Tokyo Ghoul

This month is another month with a live action adaptation from an anime. This time based on the best-selling manga by Sui Ishida about supernatural being in Tokyo who feast on human flesh in order to survive called Ghouls. College student Ken Kaneki is transformed into a half-Ghoul after having Ghoul organs transplanted into him in order to keep him alive, but his transformation turns him into an outcast from human society, while he has to face other Ghouls. Director Kentaro Hagiwara makes his second feature outing with a closer approach towards the style of the manga for the visuals, but also taking inspirations from "Kill Bill", "District 9" and "The Last Samurai" to pace the story punctuated with set pieces.

General Release Date: 28 September

— Cinema Online