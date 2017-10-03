Movies not to miss in local cinemas this October

Which of these are you going to watch this October? — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — As the Fall releases are slowly entering into full swing, this October is an odd month with a mix up across genres and titles coming from the independent and blockbuster spheres.

Other than the two film festivals from Korea and the European Union, there are also titles coming from all over the world, which gives plenty of opportunity to explore the works and entertainment from other countries that we are used to.

If expanding your horizons is not suited to your taste, there are still the safer and standard blockbusters, especially if you are spoiling for some horror that doesn’t involve clowns.

For those following Malaysian works, there are a couple of titles to keep an eye out, which keeps the good momentum after Mrs K.

So if you need a little guide on what to see this October, here are the movies we recommend you not to miss!

Blade Runner 2049

After 30 years, a new Blade Runner of the LAPD officer named K uncovers a dark secret that could spell the end of humanity. To prevent it from happening, K has to find Rick Deckard, the Blade Runner who went missing. The 1982 classic is one of Ridley Scott’s most worshiped science fiction works of cinema (beside his own Alien franchise), but this sequel would not run through the mill of Ridley’s sequel machine (as seen in the aforementioned “Alien” franchise) but it has been entrusted to another worthy director, Denis Villeneuve.

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard from the 1982 movie. — Screengrab from YouTubeSince his Oscar nomination for last year’s Arrival, this has been a highly anticipated project for fans of the original Blade Runner and Villeneuve, who also has the privilege of having Ryan Gosling in the lead, together with the return of Harrison Ford. Expectations will be above and beyond to see if Blade Runner 2049 will be a worthy addition to the Blade Runner universe, or it will end with tears in rain for diehard fans.

General Release Date: October 5

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House

Liam Neeson may be done with action movies, but everyone knows that he is the most menacing when he is talking to you on a phone, and he demonstrates this as one of the most scandalous whistleblower in modern American history; Mark Felt, also better known as the informant ‘Deep Throat’ in the Watergate scandal. Based on the biography of Mark Felt, written by John O’Connor, this biopic is directed by Peter Landesman, who previously brought some Oscar buzz for Will Smith in 2015’s Concussion and handled another American scandal in 2014’s Kill the Messenger with Jeremy Renner. Whether this would start any Oscar talk for Neeson largely remains to be seen from here, but it’s always good to see Neeson put more chops into some serious acting and an American accent.

General Release Date: October 12

Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba

Legends speak of a magical creature named Tombiruo who lives in the jungle of Keningua, and protects it. When vile dam builders kill an old man living in the jungle, they invoke the wrath of Tombiruo, who has come to seek vengeance. Based on the novel by best-selling thriller novelist Ramlee Awang Murshid, this is the first screen adaptation of his novels, and Astro Shaw is looking to make it a strong entry. Not just by having Zul Ariffin as the titular guardian, but also an impressive effects team behind the dazzling visuals. This is partly due to the involvement of 42 Entertainment’s Seth Larney, who has done effects work for the later sequels of The Matrix trilogy, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, as co-director with Nasir Jani. If the dizzying raw fight scenes of Mrs K didn’t make the cut for you, perhaps there is something to see in Tombiruo.

General Release Date: October 12

‘Shuttle Life’ gets two nominations at the 54th Golden Horse Awards, taking place on November 25. — Picture by Cinema OnlineShuttle Life

A youth who lives in a low-income apartment goes through daily life while having to take care of his mentally unstable mother and six year old sister. The name of director Tan Seng Kiat may not be familiar to those who had not seen his short and sweet short film 32°C Fall in Love, but this young and upcoming Malaysian talent has already made a splash with his feature debut. Sweeping the New Talent Awards with three wins for Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Actor at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Shuttle Life is reminiscent of Jagat for the Malaysian Chinese community. Already boasting a terrific cast with Taiwanese famed filmmaker Sylvia Cheng, and turning Malaysian pop singer Jack Tan to a revelation, it’s time to welcome home another Malaysian film that has made us proud.

General Release Date: October 12

My Little Pony: The Movie

When Tempest Shadow threatens to take over Ponyville, the Mane 6 are forced to travel across Equestria to find new friends that would stop her. This is the first feature length from the re-branded My Little Pony franchise and toy line. Hasbro’s in-house production studio Allspark Pictures is going animated after failing to light a spark with the live-action version of Gem and the Holograms. Starring the same voice cast from the cartoon series, this feature has the added powers of friendship from Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña and Zoe Saldana as original characters for the movie, and the introduction the sea ponies. So it’s time to get the kids (and the bronies) to pony up to watch this in cinemas.

General Release Date: October 12

Sky Hunter

When an international conspiracy with a terrorist organisation is discovered to threaten China, an elite fighter squadron is deployed to destroy the terrorist base, while there could also be enemies within. Made in collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, you can now add China to the list of countries with aerial dogfight movies, thanks to this directing debut of actor Li Chen. Starred by Fan Bingbing, Leon Lee, Wang Qianyuan and Guo Mingyu as the top pilots of China, if you are not here for some Chinese jingoism (which you probably have gotten a dose of from Wolf Warrior 2), then you are to see some aerial arsenal, and things will get blown up.

General Release Date: October 19

Still from 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/Youtube.com Thor: Ragnarok

Captured and enslaved, Thor finds himself on the planet Sakaar where the only way to survive is in the gladiatorial pits. Thor would have to defeat his greatest rival; The Hulk, in order to win his freedom and return to Asgard before it is utterly destroyed by Hela and the coming of Ragnarok. The second half of superhero season begins with the Marvel cinematic universe once again taking the lead over the DCEU. The Thor series has arguably been one of the duller outings in the MCU, but hopes are being pinned on director Taiki Waititi, who bursts into the scene with What We Do in the Shadows and The Hunt for Wilderpeople, to inject some much needed satirical comedy that could serve as a meta-piece to the MCU, while also paving the way to Infinity War. Aside from the returning cast of Agsardians with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and Jaime Alexander, Ragnarok also brings in Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange, and making their Marvel debut is Cate Blanchett, and Karl Urban.

General Release Date: October 26 — Cinema Online