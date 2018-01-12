Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Motorhead's 'Fast Eddie' Clarke dies at 67

Friday January 12, 2018
07:54 AM GMT+8

Motorhead at Lowlands 2007. — AFP picMotorhead at Lowlands 2007. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 12 — Guitarist Eddie Clarke, the last surviving member of British metal band Motorhead’s line-up during its heyday, has died at the age of 67, the band’s official Facebook page said on yesterday.

In a Facebook post, later members of the band said Clarke, known as “Fast Eddie” because of his ferocious style of playing, died in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. It did not say where.

Motorhead formed in London in 1975 and released more than 20 studio albums. Original frontman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, and drummer Phil Taylor both died in 2015.

Clarke played on Motorhead’s biggest hits, including the albums Ace of Spades, No Sleep ‘til Hammersmith and the 1981 British hit single Motorhead.

He left Motorhead in 1982 at the height of its success to form the band Fastway.

Having started off in a blues band, Clarke later returned to blues music and released what would be his final album, Make My Day, Back to Blues in 2014. — Reuters 

