Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Mother of all box sets: Gene Simmons to deliver ‘vault’

Thursday September 14, 2017
10:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Noh Salleh to tour JapanThe Edit: Noh Salleh to tour Japan

The Edit: Getting lost in PatagoniaThe Edit: Getting lost in Patagonia

The Edit: This Korean beauty trend could make your skin look youngerThe Edit: This Korean beauty trend could make your skin look younger

The Edit: Dahl’s Charlie was ‘originally black’The Edit: Dahl’s Charlie was ‘originally black’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

For US$50,000, Gene Simmons will deliver ‘The Vault’ to homes in the United States, with fans getting two hours to enjoy his company. — AFP picFor US$50,000, Gene Simmons will deliver ‘The Vault’ to homes in the United States, with fans getting two hours to enjoy his company. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Curious about Kiss songs that never made the band’s 20 albums — and have US$50,000 (RM210,000) to spare? Gene Simmons wants to share his unreleased tracks, and will come to you.

The bassist and songwriter of the fire-breathing, makeup-wearing hard rockers has announced a box set that is among the most expensive ever created.

Dubbed The Vault, the collection comes with 10 CDs featuring 150 unreleased songs by Simmons, which he described primarily as solo work but at times feature Kiss bandmates.

The music will come in a literal 38-pound (17kg) vault complete with a leather-bound book of photographs, a “non-makeup action figure” of Simmons and a medallion that, adapting a US national motto, reads “In Gene We Trust.”

The 68-year-old rocker, sporting dark shades, said he spent three years designing The Vault. He announced it through an online video reminiscent of late-night infomercials, showing him presenting the package to a delighted family.

The Vault starts at US$2,000, with Simmons delivering it to fans at meet-and-greets in cities across North America and select overseas spots including London, Mexico City and Tokyo.

But for US$50,000, Simmons will deliver The Vault to homes in the continental United States, with fans getting two hours to enjoy his company.

“Gene will be bringing the Vault. You as the host will be bringing the party. You are in charge of supplying food and drinks,” explained a sales website.

With his snake-like tongue and his boasts of sleeping with thousands of women, the Israeli-born bassist shaped the image of Kiss whose concerts starting in the 1970s took on a carnival atmosphere with pyrotechnics and ample testosterone. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline