Morrissey reschedules US tour dates

Wednesday February 8, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

A file picture of British singer Morrissey. — AFP picA file picture of British singer Morrissey. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — After announcing his first show of 2017 with a Donald Trump meme, Morrissey has now added more dates to his schedule, according to Pitchfork.

In December 2016, Morrissey cancelled a string of US dates from his tour while his keyboardist Gustavo Manzur was unwell. He has now announced a five-date tour, which includes the previously cancelled Texas dates, as well as performances at Roxy Festival in Mexico and WWWY Festival in Santa Ana, California. The five dates that have been announced so far are:

April 1 Guadalajara, Mexico: Roxy Festival

April 8 Santa Ana, CA: WWWY Festival

April 10 Tucson, AZ: Fox Tucson Theatre

April 12 San Antonio, TX: Tobin Centre for the Performing Arts

April 14 Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall

April 15 Dallas, TX: Majestic Theatre — AFP-Relaxnews

