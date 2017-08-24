More than meets the eye in Ho Yuhang’s ‘Mrs K’ (VIDEO)

Director Ho Yuhang (third left) and the cast of 'Mrs K' pose for a photo during the movie's Gala Premiere at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017. — Pictures by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― In Ho Yuhang’s latest film Mrs K, the characters do not call each other by their names. Except for the titular character, you would not realise that they even have names until the credits roll.

In this highly-stylised action thriller, Hong Kong star Kara Wai plays a woman with a dark past, who is more that she lets on.

It is fitting that the other characters are also recognised by how the viewers perceive them, as confirmed by the critically-acclaimed director.

“You recognise them by who they are, they are all very recognisable. The characters came out rather strongly, so I figured let’s just take out all their names. That was how it was written.

“For our publicity, as a joke, we put all their names back in,” Ho told the media before the film’s gala screening last night.

Actress Kara Wai speaks to reporters during the Gala Premiere of ‘Mrs K’ at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017. Wai also acted in Ho’s 2008 film At the End of Daybreak. Ho admitted that it was an honour to have her starring in his kung fu film, considering Wai’s involvement in the subgenre since the 1980s.

But for Wai, this film where she plays a tough-as-nails mother fighting for her family, may be her last one in the action genre.

“I have shot so many action movies for years, there has been so many injuries on my body. I think it is time to take a break, to rest,” she said through a translator.

Taiwanese rock icon Wu Bai starred as Wai’s loving husband; a role the film’s producer Lorna Tee said was definitely against type. Wu also insisted that he would not be singing while acting, Tee said.

“It’s hard to find someone to match Kara. An actor would just be an actor, he can pull the role off, but we wanted somebody rather different. A rock star was a good idea. Wu Bai really fit the bill,” Ho said, revealing that they also shared a love for low-budget B-movies.

Kara Wai (right) poses for a photo with fellow actor Faizal Hussein (centre) and new comer Siow Li Xuan during the Gala Premiere of ‘Mrs K’ at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017. Local heartthrob Faizal Hussein was almost unrecognisable as a scruffy fisherman-turned-hitman, but admitted it was a remarkable experience learning from Wai as he is a massive fan.

“The hardest part for me was to not hurt the leading lady,” said Faizal, who first made his name in the mid-1980s.

Faizal also admitted his admiration for HK veteran actor Simon Yam who plays his boss in the film: “He does not look 62. He’s a funny guy, he always has music around.”

As for young actress Siow Li Xian, Ho said she was discovered after hundreds of schoolgirls came for auditions. She was 13 at that time, wearing a Rolling Stones T-shirt just like him, and Ho said he took that as a sign of fate since he was a massive fan of the rock band.

“She was a rather interesting girl because she challenged me. No young girl I ever cast has ever done that. She asked me some very strange questions, challenged me to a 100-metre dash,” Ho related.

New comer Siow Li Xuan speaks to reporters during the Gala Premiere of ‘Mrs K’ at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017.Mrs K had its world premiere at the 21st Busan International Film Festival in October last year, and opens in local cinemas on September 7.