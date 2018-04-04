More than 200 instruments belonging to Linkin Park up for auction

Linkin Park, fronted by lead singer Chester Bennington (right), perform at Rock in Rio USA in 2015. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — Today, fans of Linkin Park will be keeping a close eye on the website Techno Empire where instruments and equipment used by the rock band over the last 15 years will go on sale.

Website Reverb.com, which has joined forces with Techno Empire on the occasion of the sale, points out that part of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Music For Relief, a non-profit organisation founded by Linkin Park which provides aid to the victims of natural disasters.

The lots up for sale include instrument cases covered in stickers, effects pedals, a Yamaha KX5 Keytar keyboard, and other musical equipment used by Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson at several concerts.

Linkin Park lost its singer Chester Bennington, who died at age 41, in July 2017.

The American group rose to fame in 2000 with its first album Hybrid Theory, which sold more than ten million copies.

Last December, the members of Linkin Park paid homage to their friend with a video posted on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews