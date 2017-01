‘Moonlight’ wins Golden Globe for best drama

Janelle Monae arrives at a cocktail party before the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Coming-of-age movie Moonlight won the Golden Globe award yesterday for best drama — the last prize on a night dominated by whimsical musical La La Land.

The film bested Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea. — AFP