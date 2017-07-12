Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Moonlight’ director selects ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Wednesday July 12, 2017
10:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policyThe Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage servicesTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Director Barry Jenkins poses as he arrives for the gala screening of the film ‘Moonlight’ at Embankment Garden Cinema in London, October 6, 2016. ― Reuters picDirector Barry Jenkins poses as he arrives for the gala screening of the film ‘Moonlight’ at Embankment Garden Cinema in London, October 6, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 12 — Barry Jenkins, 2017’s winner of the Best Picture Oscar, is to adapt James Baldwin’s Harlem romance If Beale Street Could Talk.

A story of love and loyalty, the 1974 novel centres on Tish, a pregnant young woman in love with Afro-American sculptor Fonny.

Framed for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman, Fonny is sent to prison.

Tish’s mother then embarks on a mission to prove Fonny’s innocence, and family members take extra shifts in order to cover his otherwise insurmountable legal costs.

The project has been on Jenkins’ radar since he wrote a screenplay for it in 2013 — the same period in which he wrote MoonlightVariety notes.

Since accepting the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars for Moonlight in February 2017, Jenkins has also committed to writing and directing a one-hour TV special, The Underground Railroad, and a screenplay about Olympic gold medal winning boxer Claressa Shields. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline