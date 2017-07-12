‘Moonlight’ director selects ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Director Barry Jenkins poses as he arrives for the gala screening of the film ‘Moonlight’ at Embankment Garden Cinema in London, October 6, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 12 — Barry Jenkins, 2017’s winner of the Best Picture Oscar, is to adapt James Baldwin’s Harlem romance If Beale Street Could Talk.

A story of love and loyalty, the 1974 novel centres on Tish, a pregnant young woman in love with Afro-American sculptor Fonny.

Framed for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman, Fonny is sent to prison.

Tish’s mother then embarks on a mission to prove Fonny’s innocence, and family members take extra shifts in order to cover his otherwise insurmountable legal costs.

The project has been on Jenkins’ radar since he wrote a screenplay for it in 2013 — the same period in which he wrote Moonlight, Variety notes.

Since accepting the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars for Moonlight in February 2017, Jenkins has also committed to writing and directing a one-hour TV special, The Underground Railroad, and a screenplay about Olympic gold medal winning boxer Claressa Shields. — AFP-Relaxnews