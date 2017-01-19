Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 2:41 pm GMT+8

Monica Lewinsky scandal may be focus of ‘American Crime Story’ season four

Thursday January 19, 2017
01:01 PM GMT+8

Bill Clinton with Monica Lewinsky in a November 17, 1995 photograph. — Reuters file picBill Clinton with Monica Lewinsky in a November 17, 1995 photograph. — Reuters file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — American Crime Story producers are considering the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal for the fourth season of the award-winning FX mini-series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Ryan Murphy has optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

It revolves around Bill Clinton’s cheating scandal and the ensuing legal fallout.

Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life, which became the source material for ACS’ first instalment, The People v OJ Simpson.

According to THR, Murphy and ACS producers are “fast-tracking the drama and already are meeting with actresses to portray Lewinsky and colleague Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s conversations about her alleged affair with then-President Bill Clinton.”

As previously reported, season two of American Crime Story will focus on Hurricane Katrina and is expected to hit the small screen in 2018.

Season three is based on the July 1997 assassination of legendary designer Gianni Versace.

The People v OJ Simpson, which starred Cuba Gooding Jr, John Travolta, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown, has won numerous awards, including the 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

