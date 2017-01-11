Moby offers services to Trump — for tax returns

Moby has said he is ready to DJ in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration, if the incoming president releases his tax returns.

The electronic artist said a booking agent sounded him out about spinning for one of the inaugural balls — a highly unusual request considering Moby’s well-known leftist politics.

But Moby, a supporter of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton and outspoken animal rights activist, sensed an opportunity.

“Hahahaha, really? I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment Trump released his tax returns,” Moby wrote on Instagram.

Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, broke longstanding precedent in US presidential elections by refusing to release his tax returns to the public.

Even in the unlikely event that Trump takes up Moby’s offer, he will probably not like the songs.

Moby shared with Billboard magazine a proposed playlist for an inaugural ball full of political anthems, including Public Enemy’s Fight the Power, Neil Young’s Ohio and The Clash’s I’m So Bored with the U.S.A.

Moby penned an impassioned open letter in Billboard after the election, calling Trump “a racist and a misogynist” who “will be the worst president our country has ever, ever seen.”

Trump has struggled to find prominent entertainers for his inauguration, although inaugural balls are organised by outside groups. — AFP