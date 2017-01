Missy Elliot debuts new track (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Featuring the artist Lamb, the track comes with a slick new video directed by Missy herself and Dave Meyers. The rapper also had a hand in the video's sharp choreography.

Rapper Missy Elliott has been on a long musical hiatus. — AFP picThe track lands days after it was revealed that Missy has landed a new role on Fox's music business series Star.

A video teasing the upcoming documentary about her career was also uploaded to her Youtube channel on Thursday. — AFP-Relaxnews