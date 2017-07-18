Mindy Kaling pregnant with first child

Kaling has previously expressed a desire to have kids. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

E! News, which was the first to announce the news, quoted an unnamed source close to the Mindy Project star as saying the pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise”.

Little else is known about the pregnancy, but the 38-year-old actress has previously spoken of her desire to have children but didn’t want to “actively plan” having kids.

She shared: “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.”

Kaling and her rep have yet to comment on the news at time of writing.