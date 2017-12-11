Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Milo Ventimiglia’s family mysteriously goes missing in ‘Devil’s Gate’ (VIDEO)

Monday December 11, 2017
01:23 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming creature-driven horror film Devil’s Gate that stars Milo Ventimiglia.  

The film follows FBI Agent Daria Francis (Amanda Schull) as she tries to investigate the mysterious disappearance of rancher Jackson’s (Ventimiglia) wife (played by Bridget Regan) and son. But when they find Jackson in a state of mayhem, the story gets a lot more complicated than one can imagine.

The synopsis of the film reads: “What unholy force lies locked away in a crumbling, booby-trapped, middle-of-nowhere farmhouse? When a woman and her son mysteriously vanish, FBI agent Daria Francis (Schull) is dispatched to the small town of Devil’s Gate, North Dakota to investigate the number one suspect: Religious fanatic Jackson Pritchard (Ventimiglia), husband and father of the missing persons. But when Francis and local deputy Colt (Shawn Ashmore) arrive at Pritchard’s foreboding property, they discover much more than they bargained for lurking in the basement. Unfolding over the course of 24 delirious hours, this head-spinning sci-fi creature feature hits viewers with a bonkers blitzkrieg of genre-bending twists and turns.”

Devil’s Gate is set for release on January 5, 2018.

A screengrab from upcoming creature-driven horror film 'Devil's Gate' that stars Milo Ventimiglia, Shawn Ashmore and Amanda Schull.

