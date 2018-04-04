Milla Jovovich and Alfie Allen to star in ‘Paradise Hills’

Milla Jovovich and Alfie Allen are set to star in ‘Paradise Hills’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — The star of The Fifth Element and Resident Evil, Milla Jovovich, and Game of Thrones and John Wick actor Alfie Allen are among those joining Emma Roberts in fantastical boarding school tale Paradise Hills.

Jovovich (The Fifth Element), Allen (John Wick), Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), and Awkwafina (Neighbours 2, Ocean’s Eight) are joining the cast of Paradise Hills, the first feature film from Spanish director Alice Waddington.

Already announced were Emma Roberts (Nerve, Scream Queens), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Jem and the Holograms) and rising star Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin’, Bird Box).

Set in the near future, Paradise Hills follows Uma (Roberts), daughter of a wealthy family, who one day wakes up to find herself detained within a remote reform school for girls.

Irvine and Roberts are both involved in 2018’s upcoming Billionaire Boys Club.

Filming is currently underway in Spain.

Paradise Hills was co-written by Nacho Vigalondo, who was responsible for atypical monster movie comedy Colossal and segments in horror collections The ABCs of Death and V/H/S Viral. — AFP-Relaxnews