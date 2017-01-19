Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Miles Morales to feature in Sony’s Spider-Man film

Thursday January 19, 2017
08:51 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Earth sets new heat record (VIDEO)The Edit: Earth sets new heat record (VIDEO)

The Edit: Paul McCartney sues SonyThe Edit: Paul McCartney sues Sony

The Edit: Fifth Harmony confirm Malaysia dateThe Edit: Fifth Harmony confirm Malaysia date

The Edit: Singapore’s new ‘in’ place to stayThe Edit: Singapore’s new ‘in’ place to stay

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A stunt man dressed as Spider-Man, poses during a photo call for the film ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, at the Empire State Building, in New York, April 26, 2014. — Reuters picA stunt man dressed as Spider-Man, poses during a photo call for the film ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, at the Empire State Building, in New York, April 26, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Sony Picture Animation’s upcoming untitled Spider-Man film will feature the character of Miles Morales, the studio confirmed.

Phil Lord (The Lego Movie) wrote the animated film, which is slated for release on December 21, 2018, while Lord and Chris Miller, his co-director on The Lego Movie, will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

Bob Persichetti, writer on The Little Prince, is on board to direct, with Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) set to co-direct.  

The character of Miles Morales was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli and first introduced in 2011. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline