Miles Morales to feature in Sony’s Spider-Man film

A stunt man dressed as Spider-Man, poses during a photo call for the film ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, at the Empire State Building, in New York, April 26, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Sony Picture Animation’s upcoming untitled Spider-Man film will feature the character of Miles Morales, the studio confirmed.

Phil Lord (The Lego Movie) wrote the animated film, which is slated for release on December 21, 2018, while Lord and Chris Miller, his co-director on The Lego Movie, will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bob Persichetti, writer on The Little Prince, is on board to direct, with Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) set to co-direct.

The character of Miles Morales was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli and first introduced in 2011. — AFP-Relaxnews