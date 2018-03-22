Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are on the run in ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 22 — Lionsgate has released a new teaser trailer for upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me that stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Audrey (Kunis) and best friend Morgan (McKinnon) find themselves caught up in an international conspiracy after Audrey discovers that the boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who dumped her was actually a spy.

The film also stars Sam Heughan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me is set for release on August 3.

A screengrab from upcoming action comedy ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ that stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux.