Mike Myers to feature in Queen biopic

Actor Mike Myers sits in the stands before Liverpool faces Fulham in their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England November 9, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — The man behind Austin Powers may be about to join the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic on Freddie Mercury and his rock band Queen that Bryan Singer is preparing to shoot this fall, reports Deadline.

Having left the film Del, a film about Del Close, the coach and mentor of numerous Hollywood stars, which has been put on hold for financial reasons, Mike Myers may be about to join the cast of another biopic. The star of Wayne’s World and Austin Powers is reported to be in negotiation for an as yet unspecified role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bryan Singer will shortly begin production of the film, which will feature Rami Malek, the star of the series Mr Robot, as singer Freddie Mercury. The film will focus on the story of his rock band Queen, from its formation to its participation in the 1985 Live Aid concert.

Not often in the cinema in recent years, Mike Myers will soon return to the big screen in Terminal, a thriller in which he plays alongside Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg. The actor who provided the voice for the animated ogre Shrek may also be about to embark on fourth addition to the Austin Powers series. — AFP-Relaxnews