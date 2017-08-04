Mickey Rourke joins the cast of ‘Berlin, I Love You’

US actor Mickey Rourke stands in front of journalists as he wears a T-shirt with the portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in central Moscow, August 11, 2014. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — American actor Mickey Rourke will star in the fourth movie in the Cities of Love series, this time set in the German capital, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Patrick Dempsey, Renée Zellweger and Orlando Bloom are already cast for the Berlin-based installment, set to start filming at the end of summer.

After Paris, New York and Rio, Berlin is the latest city to serve as a setting for the Cities of Love movie franchise.

Like the previous films, Berlin, I Love You will feature 10 segments from different directors, all on the theme of love.

Mickey Rourke will star in the section directed by Til Schweiger, a German director and actor seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourius Basterds.

The American actor will play a divorcee who meets an unfamiliar young woman in a bar.

Several other American stars are signed up to feature in the Berlin edition, including Jared Leto, Renée Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey. Diego Luna and British actors Orlando Bloom, Gemma Arterton, Jack Huston and Sophie Turner are also part of the cast.

German talent is more prominent behind the camera, with Dennis Gansel, Dani Levy and Til Schweiger on board.

They are joined by Indian director Shekhar Kapur, Iranian screenwriter Massy Tadjedin, Belgian director Tom Van Avermaet, Mexican filmmaker Fernando Eimbcke and China’s Ai Weiwei.

There will also be directorial debuts from Patrick Dempsey and Renée Zellweger.

Rourke rose to fame in the 1980s in movies such as 9½ Weeks and Angel Heart.

After returning to the big screen with movies such as Sin City and its sequel, The Wrestler and The Expendables in recent years, the actor has turned to independent cinema (Ashby, Tiger). — AFP-Relaxnews