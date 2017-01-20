Michelle Williams to play singer Janis Joplin in biopic

After playing Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Williams steps into role as Janis Joplin in a movie biopic that starts filming this spring. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 ― This spring, the American actress, currently starring in Manchester by the Sea, will step into role as the 1960s and 1970s singer to film a biopic entitled Janis, Deadline reports.

This Janis Joplin biopic will have taken more than 20 years to see the light of day. Over the last two decades, several actresses and singers have successively been linked to the project, including Lili Taylor, Pink, Zoey Deschanel and Nina Arianda. Michelle Williams has now been signed up for the starring role.

This spring, the actress ― who has previously played Marilyn Monroe on the big screen ― takes the starring role as Janis Joplin in a movie directed by Sean Durkin. The film is being made with the cooperation of the singer's family and has exclusive rights to 24 songs, including the famous Mercedes Benz and Me and Bobby McGee.

The biopic will chart the life of the artist who joined the 27 Club in 1970. Born in Texas, USA, in 1943, Janis Joplin headed to San Francisco at the age of 20. The singer rose to fame in 1967 thanks to her gravelly voice and onstage presence as the lead singer of the psychedelic rock band Big Brother and the Holding Company. The collaboration gave rise to four albums and hits like Piece of My Heart and Summertime.

As her fame grew, she consumed increasing quantities of drugs and alcohol, becoming addicted to amphetamines and heroin. On October 4, 1970 ― two weeks after the death of Jimi Hendrix ― she was found dead from a heroin overdose in her hotel room.

More than 46 years since her death, Janis Joplin is still one of the most famous voices of rock music and one of the icons of the Flower Power movement of the 1960s. The story of her life is now being brought to the big screen for the first time. A rival project is also reportedly in the works, directed by Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and starring Amy Adams, although its future could now be compromised. ― AFP-Relaxnews