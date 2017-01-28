Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:47 am GMT+8

Michelle Williams, Jonah Hill join forces for ‘Mid-90s’

Michelle Williams at the Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party, Beverly Hills, January 7, 2017. — AFP picMichelle Williams at the Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party, Beverly Hills, January 7, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — The Manchester by the Sea actress will play a key role in Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid-90s, which is to enter production in June 2017.

Four-time Academy Award nominated Michelle Williams is in with a shout of picking up her first Oscar this February for her performance in critical darling Manchester by the Sea, and the one-time Dawson’s Creek and Brokeback Mountain actress is teaming up with Jonah Hill for comedy drama “Mid-90s.”

She’ll play the co-dependent mother of the central character, Stevie, a high school student who falls in with a group of skateboarders.

Jonah Hill has proven his range in front of camera with memorable performances in comedies Knocked Up, Superbad, the 21 Jump Street movies, War Dogs and Sausage Party; it was his turns in dramas Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street that earned recognition from the Oscars academy.

As well as Mid-90s, Williams has booked the lead role in Janis Joplin biopic Janis, novel adaptation Wonderstruck, and P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman, the latter two of which are both expected in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

