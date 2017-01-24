Michelle Rodriguez is after Sigourney Weaver in ‘The Assignment’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Check out the first trailer for gender-swapping action movie The Assignment that stars Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The film, by legendary genre director Walter Hill, has Rodriguez play Frank Kitchen, an ace hitman who is double-crossed by gangsters and falls into the hands of rogue surgeon known as “The Doctor” (Weaver), who turns him into a woman named “Tomboy”.

Once he awakes, Kitchen looks for revenge against those who kidnapped him ably assisted by a nurse named Johnnie, who also has secrets.

The film also stars Tony Shalhoub, Anthony LaPaglia, Caitlin Gerard and Caroline Chan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A revenge tale about an ace assassin who is double-crossed by gangsters and a rogue plastic surgeon operating on the fringes of society. The story becomes a trail of self-discovery and redemption against a criminal mastermind opponent.”

No release date has been announced for the film yet.

A screengrab from action-packed ‘The Assignment’ that stars Michelle Rodriguez.