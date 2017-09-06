Michelle Obama dresses as Beyonce for singer’s birthday

Obama said once that she would pick Beyonce as her desert-island companion. — Picture from Beyonce.comLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Michelle Obama got in Formation with a whole host of famous Beyonce friends to mark the singer’s 36th birthday yesterday.

The pictures which included Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, Jay-Z’s mum, Gloria Carter, and Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, were shared on her official website as well as social media.

They all struck a pose with a wide-brimmed hat and chunky jewellery reminiscent of a scene from her Formation video.

Alongside the photos was a link to the singer’s BeyGOOD Houston initiative, which will help with long-term revitalisation and aid after Hurricane Harvey in her hometown.

Beyoncé's family & friends incl. Blue Ivy, Ms. Tina, Michelle Obama & Serena Williams paid tribute to #Formation in honor of her birthday. pic.twitter.com/hUfQWLsAxx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 4, 2017