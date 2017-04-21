Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan to star in HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’

Director Ramin Bahrani (left) and actor Michael Shannon will be reunited on HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ adaptation. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, April 21 — The two American actors are set to star in a TV movie based on the sci-fi classic written by Ray Bradbury in the 1950s. The film will screen on HBO and is expected sometime in 2018.

The announcement brings a new lease of life to the US cable network’s project. In fact, HBO has been planning a small-screen adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 since last year. The announced arrival of Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan comes as proof that the project is by no means dead and buried.

In this dystopian vision of American society imagined by Ray Bradbury in 1953, books are outlawed and “firemen” burn any that are found. One of the burners, Guy Montag, becomes a criminal when he decides to steal a book and hide it in his home.

Michael B. Jordan, the young star of Creed, takes the role of Guy Montag, a man unhappy in his marriage who tries to rediscover his humanity in this sterile society where literature is no longer an art form. Michael Shannon, nominated for an Oscar this year for his supporting role in Nocturnal Animals, will play Beatty, Montag’s captain and mentor who tries to keep him on the straight and narrow.

Fahrenheit 451 sees Michael Shannon reteam with director Ramin Bahrani after their previous collaboration on 99 Homes, which won the Grand Prix at the 2015 Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Ray Bradbury’s novel was previously made into a big-screen movie in 1966 by François Truffaut. — AFP-Relaxnews