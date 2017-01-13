Michael Pena, Dax Shepard star in cop comedy ‘CHIPS’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Warner Bros has released the first official trailer for upcoming comedy movie CHIPS.

A feature-length film adaptation of the 1970s-80s TV show CHiPs, the film stars Michael Peña and Dax Shepard — who also directed — as Frank “Ponch” Poncherello and Jon Baker, motorcycle cop partners in the California Highway Patrol.

However Baker finds out that Poncherello is actually an undercover Federal agent, while Baker himself is a former pro motorbiker looking to get his life and marriage back on track.

Vincent D’Onofrio, Adam Brody, Rosa Salazar, Vida Guerra, and Kristen Bell also star.

CHIPS will hit theatres March 24. — AFP-Relaxnews

