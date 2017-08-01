Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Michael Moore’s Broadway show opens (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 1, 2017
11:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trailThe Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trail

The Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritageThe Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritage

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

The Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as EarthThe Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The two-hour one-man show aims to criticise the presidency of Donald Trump. — Reuters video screengrabThe two-hour one-man show aims to criticise the presidency of Donald Trump. — Reuters video screengrabNEW YORK, Aug 1 — With a notable police presence and a welcome mat which read ‘Welcome All Who Believe in Free Speech’, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore began previews of his Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender on Friday (July 28).

The two-hour one-man show aims to criticise the presidency of Donald Trump. Moore has said in the past that he is keeping one of the boxes at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway free should the current president of the United States want to come to see the performance.

Moore won an Oscar in 2003 with his film Bowling for Columbine about gun violence and was awarded the prestigious Palme D’Or at the Cannes film festival in 2004 for his anti-George W. Bush documentary Farenheit 9/11.

The Terms of My Surrender will have its official opening night on August 10. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline