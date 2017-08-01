Michael Moore’s Broadway show opens (VIDEO)

The two-hour one-man show aims to criticise the presidency of Donald Trump. — Reuters video screengrabNEW YORK, Aug 1 — With a notable police presence and a welcome mat which read ‘Welcome All Who Believe in Free Speech’, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore began previews of his Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender on Friday (July 28).

The two-hour one-man show aims to criticise the presidency of Donald Trump. Moore has said in the past that he is keeping one of the boxes at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway free should the current president of the United States want to come to see the performance.

Moore won an Oscar in 2003 with his film Bowling for Columbine about gun violence and was awarded the prestigious Palme D’Or at the Cannes film festival in 2004 for his anti-George W. Bush documentary Farenheit 9/11.

The Terms of My Surrender will have its official opening night on August 10. — Reuters