Michael Jackson biopic coming to Lifetime

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― A TV project depicting the final years of Michael Jackson’s life is coming to US cable network Lifetime.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland tells the story from the unique viewpoints of Jackson’s trusty bodyguards.

The biopic is based on the book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, in which Jackson’s personal security team, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard reveal what it was like to live alongside the king of pop.

'Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland' tells the story from the unique viewpoints of Jackson’s trusty bodyguards. — Reuters pic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film stars Navi, one of the world’s best Michael Jackson tribute artists, and Chad L. Coleman as Whitfield.

Lifetime made the announcement after UK channel Sky decided not to air a controversial episode of Urban Myths which starred Joseph Fiennes as the late singer during a fabled trip across the US with pals Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

The film is set to premiere later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews