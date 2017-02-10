Michael C. Hall to play John F. Kennedy on ‘The Crown’

Michael C. Hall will be playing the role of former US president John F. Kennedy in 'The Crown'. — Picture via InstagramLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Michael C. Hall is set to join the cast of the award-winning Netflix series The Crown as former US president John F. Kennedy in its second season.

Deadline reported that the actor, known for his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in the series Dexter, will also be joined by Quarry star Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy.

According to the report, The Crown’s take on John F. Kennedy will be far from reverent, with him being “a natural leader and excellent public speaker who does not take kindly to being upstaged by anyone, especially his wife.”

Hall won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Dexter, and also starred in the HBO drama series Six Feet Under.

Season two of The Crown is currently in production and a premier date has not been announced yet.