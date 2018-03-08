Michael Bay to helm ‘Robopocalypse’, ‘6 Underground’

Michael Bay is set to helm another science-fiction film, called Robopocalypse.

Michael Bay takes over from Steven Spielberg, who was initially lined up to direct Robopocalypse, the movie adaptation of the sci-fi novel by American author, Daniel H. Wilson.

Although fascinated by the book, The Post director Spielberg had to step away from the helm due to scheduling conflicts. Handing over to Michael Bay makes perfect sense for the two directors, since it was also Steven Spielberg who picked Michael Bay to take over the Transformers movie franchise.

The director of blockbusters Bad Boys, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon and 13 Hours is also set to work on action movie 6 Underground, based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are yet to emerge, but production is scheduled for summer 2018 for a summer 2019 theatrical release.

Michael Bay's production company, Platinum Dunes, is also involved in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, scheduled for release in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews