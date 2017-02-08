Mia Wasikowska plays prostitute in new psychological thriller

Mia Wasikowska is to play a prostitute in the psychological thriller 'Piercing'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — For her next role, Mia Wasikowska shakes off her innocent Alice in Wonderland image to play a mysterious call girl in a new psychological thriller.

According to Variety, production on Piercing has wrapped up, starring Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott.

The film is based on Ryu Murakami’s 1994 novel of the same name. In it, a husband kisses his wife and baby goodbye and pretends to leave on a business trip with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service and kill an unsuspecting prostitute.

Wasikowska plays the call girl who arrives to his room and engages him in a game of cat-and-mouse.

The film also stars Laia Costa, Maria Dizzia, Wendell Pierce and Marin Ireland and is directed by Nicolas Pesce. — AFP-Relaxnew