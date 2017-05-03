Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrenders to US marshals

File picture of Mexican singer Luis Miguel performing at the International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121km northwest of Santiago February 22, 2012. ― Reuters picMEXICO CITY, May 3 ― Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to US marshals and was released on bond yesterday after an arrest warrant was issued for him in April in a case where he is suspected of failing to pay more than US$1 million (RM4.32 million) to his former manager.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, appeared at federal court in Los Angeles yesterday.

The arrest warrant had been issued for failure to appear at court hearings in the case, the US Marshals Service in Los Angeles said.

There was no lawyer listed for Miguel in federal court filings.

The singer was ordered by a US judge in New York to pay the money to the former manager, William Brockhaus, and the case was later transferred to federal court in California.

Miguel, known as “El Sol de Mexico” or Mexico’s Sun, rose to fame with hits such as La Incondicional (The Unconditional) and a Spanish cover of 1978 hit Blame it on the Boogie, gathering legions of fans.

Winner of nine Grammys, his concerts have sold out across Latin America and Europe.

He has sung ranchero to Christmas carols, but boleros are where he excelled, though critics often found him repetitive and lacking innovation. ― Reuters